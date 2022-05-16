Azovstal militants reveal how many days they can hold out

The situation of the Azov* militants, blocked on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, remains complicated.

One of them, D. Kozatsky, reported that the number of wounded is growing, now there are about 600-700 people. The food issue remains critical, especially the issue of water: the militants have to use industrial water.

“We drink one or two glasses a day. We have to economize. We boil this water. But in general, in terms of food and water, there i enough for approximately five days left, maybe a week,” Kozatsky is quoted as saying by the Voennoye obozreniye.

The militant also noted that they had no order to withdraw from Azovstal, and they had to rely on a diplomatic solution.

*Ukrainian nationalist battalion, whose activities are recognized as extremist and terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation.