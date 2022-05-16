Expert says why Kyiv was interested in nuclear weapon before Russian operation started

Russia, having launched a special military operation, was ahead of Ukraine, which was going to launch a nuclear strike on Belgorod. This statement was made by economist Mikhail Khazin on Vladimir Solovyov's channel. He was quoted by political scientist Marat Bashirov.

According to Khazin, Ukraine was going to use the Su-24 aircraft to implement its plan. He also added that the bomb was on board the Mriya aircraft destroyed at the beginning of the operation at the Gostomel airport or at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Thee British could have given the bomb to Kyiv, the analyst noted.

In February, just before the start of the operation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his intention to acquire nuclear weapons. Many experts then considered that this was one of the probable reasons for the start of the special operation, since Russia simply had no other choice.