EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg

World

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Romuald Sheremetiev said that after the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO, Kaliningrad will become a problem for the EU.

Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg

He stated this in an interview with the Polish Do Rzeczy.

The former military official emphasizes that the entry of Scandinavian countries into NATO will allow it to dominate the Baltic. He calls on the Kaliningrad region to demilitarize, and Kaliningrad to return the name of Koenigsberg.

According to Sheremetyev, the region today is "a powder keg between the legs of the Alliance."

"Even after Finland and Sweden join NATO, there will be new tasks that will have to be carried out, but at the same time, Poland will have a much stronger position on the eastern flank than before," the ex-minister summed up.

Earlier, Australia called Kaliningrad "an unsinkable aircraft carrier."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Romuald Sheremetiev said that after the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO's North Atlantic Alliance, Kaliningrad will become a problem for the EU.

Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg
Europeans shocked Russian aren't starving to death
World
Europeans shocked Russian aren't starving to death
Andreas C Chrysafis White Paper: Blank Vote in a Democracy Andreas C Chrysafis Lyuba Lulko Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
McDonald's decides to leave the Russian market completely, but then comes back
Bilateral trade between Russia and Finland collapses
Ten Ukrainian military leave Azovstal, declare readiness to negotiate
Europeans shocked Russian aren't starving to death
Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg
White Paper: Blank Vote in a Democracy
Belgrade says four countries ready to withdraw recognition of Kosovo
Alina Kabaeva: Formerly global sports star, now a myth
Musk suspends deal to buy Twitter
UK sanctions Putin's friends and family, including Alina Kabaeva
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy