The British authorities have introduced a new package of sanctions that affected Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva, ex-wife of Russian President Vladimir Putin Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, as well as other relatives of the head of state. The list was published on the website of the British government.
The restrictions also affected Putin's cousins Roman and Igor Putin, as well as his nephews Mikhail Putin and Mikhail Shelomov.
In accordance with the new sanctions, the assets of the listed individuals will be frozen, they will be barred from entering and staying in the UK.
The new list of Putin's relatives and friends included:
The UK imposed the previous package of sanctions on May 4 against a number of Russians and Russian companies. Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov, head of the Otkrytie bank Mikhail Zadornov and CEO of the Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov were among those who were affected by the sanctions.
Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of military and other nature, in order to curtail the threats that arise to its national security in this regard,