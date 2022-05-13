EN RU FR PT
Polish President Duda: Russia will be forced to pay indemnity to Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda said he was confident that the world community would force Russia to pay Ukraine an indemnity for the restoration of cities destroyed during the special operation. 

“We deeply believe that the international community ... will force Russia to pay an indemnity simply to restore what was destroyed in Ukraine,” Duda said.

Earlier, Andrzej Duda expressed hope that there would be no more borders between Poland and Ukraine, and the peoples of the two countries would be able to live on this land.

“So that we live together on this Earth, building and rebuilding together our common happiness and common strength, which will allow us to repel any danger or any possible threat,” the head of the Polish state said.

According to him, at the moment the Poles are doing everything to help the Ukrainians resist "Russian aggression."

