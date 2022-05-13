EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies

World

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died at the age of 73.

This was reported on Friday by the country's news agency WAM.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announces to the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations and the entire world the death of the leader of the nation, its patron, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who passed away today, Friday, May 13," the statement reads. published message.

National mourning has been declared in the country, which, according to the statement, will last 40 days, during which time the state flags will be flown at half mast. All ministries, state institutions and private sector enterprises are closed for three days.

 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
World
Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO

Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of military and other nature, in order to curtail the threats that arise to its national security in this regard,

Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO
Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland
Europe
Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland
Russia
Russian nuclear submarines fire torpedos in Barents Sea
World
Militants at Azovstal got in touch with Russia to discuss surrender
Lyuba Lulko Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland Lyuba Lulko Andreas C Chrysafis EU sanctions – Boomerang Andreas C Chrysafis Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks Andrey Mihayloff
World
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Ukranian's militants taken prisoner at Zarya plant
World
Gazprom stops gas transit to Europe through Poland
EU sanctions – Boomerang
Columnists
EU sanctions – Boomerang
Last materials
Woman's dog freezes to death in pet carrier during Aeroflot flight
UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies
There will be no peace in Ukraine unless all Russia's requirements are met
Expert: NATO plans to start a nuclear war in Ukraine
NoonPost: Russia to take control of alternative gas sources for the EU
Refugees from Ukraine beat a local resident to death in Warsaw
Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland
Strong explosions rip though central streets of Kherson
Azov deputy commander: 600 fighters wounded in Mariupol
Finish President and PM support the urgent entry into NATO
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy