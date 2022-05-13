NoonPost: Russia to take control of alternative gas sources for the EU

In the event of a decrease in Russian gas supplies to European countries, Moscow is likely to try to take control of alternative sources of gas for the EU, columnist Abdel Hakim al-Ruweida wrote in an article for the NoonPost agency.

The publicist came to this conclusion after Moscow expressed interest in investing in the construction of the world's longest underwater gas pipeline, Nigeria-Morocco. According to him, this project is part of European plans to reduce dependence on blue fuel from Russia through supplies from Egypt, Israel, Senegal, Angola and Nigeria.

"In addition to minimizing the damage from the imposition of anti-Russian sanctions, the Russians want to maintain the status of the" gas king ". Thus, either Russia will remain the main supplier of energy resources to Europe, or take control of any project that it considers an alternative to Russian gas," said Abdel Hakim ar-Ruweida.

As he noted, in this way the Russian side also plans to use its colossal experience in the construction of underwater pipelines and expand its influence in Africa.