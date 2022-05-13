EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

NoonPost: Russia to take control of alternative gas sources for the EU

World

In the event of a decrease in Russian gas supplies to European countries, Moscow is likely to try to take control of alternative sources of gas for the EU, columnist Abdel Hakim al-Ruweida wrote in an article for the NoonPost agency.

NoonPost: Russia to take control of alternative gas sources for the EU

The publicist came to this conclusion after Moscow expressed interest in investing in the construction of the world's longest underwater gas pipeline, Nigeria-Morocco. According to him, this project is part of European plans to reduce dependence on blue fuel from Russia through supplies from Egypt, Israel, Senegal, Angola and Nigeria.

"In addition to minimizing the damage from the imposition of anti-Russian sanctions, the Russians want to maintain the status of the" gas king ". Thus, either Russia will remain the main supplier of energy resources to Europe, or take control of any project that it considers an alternative to Russian gas," said Abdel Hakim ar-Ruweida.

As he noted, in this way the Russian side also plans to use its colossal experience in the construction of underwater pipelines and expand its influence in Africa.

"The West will try to prevent Russia from making a deal with Nigeria and Morocco on the construction of a gas pipeline," the author of the material suggested.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO

Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of military and other nature, in order to curtail the threats that arise to its national security in this regard,

Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO
Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland
Europe
Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland
Russia
Russian nuclear submarines fire torpedos in Barents Sea
World
Militants at Azovstal got in touch with Russia to discuss surrender
Lyuba Lulko Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland Lyuba Lulko Andreas C Chrysafis EU sanctions – Boomerang Andreas C Chrysafis Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks Andrey Mihayloff
World
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Ukranian's militants taken prisoner at Zarya plant
World
Gazprom stops gas transit to Europe through Poland
EU sanctions – Boomerang
Columnists
EU sanctions – Boomerang
Last materials
There will be no peace in Ukraine unless all Russia's requirements are met
NoonPost: Russia to take control of alternative gas sources for the EU
Refugees from Ukraine beat a local resident to death in Warsaw
Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland
Strong explosions rip though central streets of Kherson
Azov deputy commander: 600 fighters wounded in Mariupol
Finish President and PM support the urgent entry into NATO
EU sanctions – Boomerang
Gazprom stops gas transit to Europe through Poland
Disney announces financial losses after leaving Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy