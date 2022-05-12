Finish President and PM support the urgent entry into NATO

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that the country should immediately apply to join NATO.

“We hope that the national steps that are still needed to make this decision will be quickly taken over the next few days,” the president and premier said in a joint statement.

The document also states that membership in the North Atlantic Alliance will strengthen the security of Finland, and vice versa.

Earlier, Reuters reported that as early as May 12, Finland could apply to join NATO.

Marin said that the decision on Finland's entry into NATO will be made within a week. She stressed that the country cannot remain "defenseless before Russia."