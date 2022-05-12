EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Gazprom stops gas transit to Europe through Poland

World

The sanctions imposed on EuRoPol GAZ by Moscow prohibit gas supplies through the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. This was stated to journalists by the official representative of Gazprom Sergei Kupriyanov.

Gazprom stops gas transit to Europe through Poland

"A ban has been established on transactions and payments in favor of persons under sanctions, in particular, for Gazprom, this means a ban on the use of a gas pipeline owned by EuRoPol GAZ to transport Russian gas through Poland," a representative of the Russian company said.

Kupriyanov added that earlier the Polish side had repeatedly violated Gazprom's rights as a shareholder of EuRoPol GAZ. In April, Gazprom even fell under sanctions, due to which it lost the right to dispose of shares and other securities of EuRoPol GAZ and receive dividends.

EuRoPol GAZ is one of three dozen companies against which the Russian government introduced special economic measures on Wednesday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, prohibits any transactions with companies from the list, including the fulfillment of obligations for those already committed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation daily voices data that indicate that the course of the special operation in Ukraine will be changed. Political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation.

Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
World
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive explosion near Kramatorsk captured on video
Society
Chechen war veteran found decapitated in the woods
Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks Andrey Mihayloff Mark S. McGrew Can Elon Musk Start A Trend? Mark S. McGrew Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Where the West got it wrong Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks
World
The UN confirms Ukrainian militants tortured Russian soldiers
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
World
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
Last materials
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Ukranian's militants taken prisoner at Zarya plant
Russian nuclear submarines fire torpedos in Barents Sea
Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO
Bloomberg: ruble is the best world currency since the beginning of 2022
TAC says which NATO country can provoke a global war with Russia
Expert: While Russia is busy with Ukraine, world tensions are growing
EU divided over Russian natural gas imports, Turkish economist says
Militants at Azovstal got in touch with Russia to discuss surrender
Medvedev says there is a risk of nuclear war between Russia and NATO
Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy