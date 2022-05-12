EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO

World

Finland's President Sauli Niiniste and Prime Minister Sanna Marin supported the country's application to join NATO.

Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO

The joint statement issued by the Finnish leaders said that NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. According to the head of government and the president, Finland's incorporation into NATO will increase the defense capability and strengthen the alliance. They also said that Finland should apply to NATO as a matter of priority.

"We hope that the national steps that are still needed to reach this decision will be taken quickly in the coming days," the joint statement said.

At the same time, Finland will be able to officially apply to NATO after this step is approved at a meeting of the ruling Social Democratic Party, which is to be held on May 15, Ilta-Sanomat publication said.

It was earlier reported that Finland and Sweden wanted to submit their applications to NATO at the same time to thus express solidarity between the new applicants.

Russia responds to Finland's and Sweden's NATO plans

"Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of military and other nature, in order to curtail the threats that arise to its national security in this regard,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement commenting on the possible accession of Finland to NATO.

If Finland joins NATO, Russia will view such a move as a violation of international legal obligations, a message posted on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Moscow has always assured Helsinki that Russia's aggressive actions against Finland would never take place. However, Finland's desire to join NATO comes in violation of the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty, according to which the parties undertook not to enter into alliances and coalitions directed against one of them.

The Foreign Ministry added that Finland also violated the 1992 treaty on the foundations of relations between Moscow and Helsinki. The treaty stipulated that Russia and Finland must "refrain from the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of the other party.”

"However, given how the West neglects international law, such behavior has become normal,” the Foreign Ministry concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation daily voices data that indicate that the course of the special operation in Ukraine will be changed. Political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation.

Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
World
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive explosion near Kramatorsk captured on video
Society
Chechen war veteran found decapitated in the woods
Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks Andrey Mihayloff Mark S. McGrew Can Elon Musk Start A Trend? Mark S. McGrew Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Where the West got it wrong Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks
World
The UN confirms Ukrainian militants tortured Russian soldiers
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
World
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
Last materials
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Ukranian's militants taken prisoner at Zarya plant
Russian nuclear submarines fire torpedos in Barents Sea
Russia vows military response should Finland and Sweden join NATO
Bloomberg: ruble is the best world currency since the beginning of 2022
TAC says which NATO country can provoke a global war with Russia
Expert: While Russia is busy with Ukraine, world tensions are growing
EU divided over Russian natural gas imports, Turkish economist says
Militants at Azovstal got in touch with Russia to discuss surrender
Medvedev says there is a risk of nuclear war between Russia and NATO
Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy