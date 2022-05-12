Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov said that a full-scale war threatens not only Transnistria. According to the expert, tension has also arisen in the Far East, where the number of exercises has increased. He also predicted an increase in tension in Central Asia, where radical Islamists are becoming more active.
"We must expect an increase in tension in Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey is demonstrating a "friendly attitude" towards Russia by closing the airspace for the passage of civilian and military aircraft to Syria. It cannot be ruled out that at a certain stage Turkey will also try to create tension in this region, up to an attack on Syrian armed forces," Sivkov said in an interview with Ukraina.ru.
The expert also commented on the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO, saying that these countries are serious adversaries that could pose a threat to the security of the Russian Federation.
"This will lead to very unpleasant consequences for us. NATO bases will appear there, and we will have to solve the tasks of allocating armed forces to ensure the security of the borders between Finland and Russia," he said.
