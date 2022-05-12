EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Expert: While Russia is busy with Ukraine, world tensions are growing

World

Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov said that a full-scale war threatens not only Transnistria. According to the expert, tension has also arisen in the Far East, where the number of exercises has increased. He also predicted an increase in tension in Central Asia, where radical Islamists are becoming more active.

Expert: While Russia is busy with Ukraine, world tensions are growing

"We must expect an increase in tension in Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey is demonstrating a "friendly attitude" towards Russia by closing the airspace for the passage of civilian and military aircraft to Syria. It cannot be ruled out that at a certain stage Turkey will also try to create tension in this region, up to an attack on Syrian armed forces," Sivkov said in an interview with Ukraina.ru.

The expert also commented on the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO, saying that these countries are serious adversaries that could pose a threat to the security of the Russian Federation.

"This will lead to very unpleasant consequences for us. NATO bases will appear there, and we will have to solve the tasks of allocating armed forces to ensure the security of the borders between Finland and Russia," he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation daily voices data that indicate that the course of the special operation in Ukraine will be changed. Political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation.

Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
World
Journalist reveals why 10 thousand Polish soldiers to enter Ukraine on May, 22
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive explosion near Kramatorsk captured on video
Society
Chechen war veteran found decapitated in the woods
Andrey Mihayloff Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks Andrey Mihayloff Mark S. McGrew Can Elon Musk Start A Trend? Mark S. McGrew Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Ukraine: Where the West got it wrong Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks
World
The UN confirms Ukrainian militants tortured Russian soldiers
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
World
Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV
Last materials
Bloomberg: ruble is the best world currency since the beginning of 2022
TAC says which NATO country can provoke a global war with Russia
Expert: While Russia is busy with Ukraine, world tensions are growing
EU divided over Russian natural gas imports, Turkish economist says
Militants at Azovstal got in touch with Russia to discuss surrender
Medvedev says there is a risk of nuclear war between Russia and NATO
Zelensky's Office: Boris Johnson ordered to stop Russia-Ukraine talks
Chechen war veteran found decapitated in the woods
Can Elon Musk Start A Trend?
The UN confirms Ukrainian militants tortured Russian soldiers
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy