Militants at Azovstal got in touch with Russia to discuss surrender

Several groups of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Azov* in the course of contact with the Russian military through radio channels declared their readiness to discuss options for a possible exit from the territory of the Azovstal plant. According to the Voennoe Obozreniye, the option of surrender was discussed.

The Russian Armed Forces once again reminded the militants that the only way out of the blocked territory of Azovstal is by laying down their arms, and evacuation to "third countries" is not provided.

Recall that during periods when humanitarian corridors on the territory of Azovstal did not work, Russian aviation strikes with large-caliber ammunition at the places of deployment of Ukrainian militants. This leads to the collapse of metal structures and entrances to underground rooms.

*terrorist organization whose activities are prohibited in the Russian Federation

