Sending weapons to Ukraine could lead to a direct conflict between Russia and NATO, which risks escalating into a nuclear war, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.
“The endless talk of foreign analysts about the NATO war with Russia does not subside. Moreover, the cynicism of Western “talking heads” is becoming more and more frank. They are trying hard to introduce the thesis that Russia is scaring the world with a nuclear conflict,” he wrote.
According to him, Western countries are now waging a “war by proxy”: they are pumping weapons into Ukraine, sending mercenaries and conducting special alliance exercises near Russian borders.
As a result, this can lead to a full-scale confrontation, which carries risks.
"Such a conflict always has the risk of turning into a nuclear war. This would be a catastrophic scenario for everyone. Therefore, you shouldn't lie to yourself and others. You just need to think about the possible consequences of your actions. And don't choke on your own saliva in the paroxysms of Russophobia!" Medvedev concluded.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation daily voices data that indicate that the course of the special operation in Ukraine will be changed. Political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation.