Medvedev says there is a risk of nuclear war between Russia and NATO

Sending weapons to Ukraine could lead to a direct conflict between Russia and NATO, which risks escalating into a nuclear war, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

“The endless talk of foreign analysts about the NATO war with Russia does not subside. Moreover, the cynicism of Western “talking heads” is becoming more and more frank. They are trying hard to introduce the thesis that Russia is scaring the world with a nuclear conflict,” he wrote.

According to him, Western countries are now waging a “war by proxy”: they are pumping weapons into Ukraine, sending mercenaries and conducting special alliance exercises near Russian borders.

As a result, this can lead to a full-scale confrontation, which carries risks.