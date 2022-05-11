The UN confirms Ukrainian militants tortured Russian soldiers

The head of the Monitoring Mission, Matilda Bogner, said that the UN has sent reliable information, according to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine are torturing captured Russian soldiers.

“We have received reliable information about torture, ill-treatment, incommunicado detention by the Ukrainian military of prisoners belonging to the Russian Armed Forces and groups associated with them,” Bogner emphasized, reports The Hill.

At the same time, she said that the Ukrainian army violates international humanitarian law. Bogner also asked Kyiv and Moscow to quickly and carefully investigate reports of abuse of prisoners.

Earlier, a video appeared on the Web showing Ukrainian militants torturing Russian soldiers in the Kharkiv region. They were shot in the legs and asked questions about the location of the Russian Armed Forces.