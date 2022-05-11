EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Ukrainian militants accidentally shot down their own UAV

World

An unmanned aerial vehicle of impressive size Tu-141 "Strizh", which is on the balance sheet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was shot down by the Ukrainian military using a portable anti-aircraft missile system in the area of forest belt.

The UAV was launched by one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes Military Review.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian military shot down their own drone due to communication problems between the armed formations of Ukraine.

The operational-tactical drone Tu-141 "Strizh" was produced in the 1980s in the USSR for reconnaissance. Currently, it is in service with only Ukraine.

