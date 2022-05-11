Kherson region authorities to ask Putin to join Russia

The authorities of the Kherson region will appeal to Vladimir Putin with a request to include the region into Russia, said Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional military-civilian administration.

"The city of Kherson is Russia, there would be no KhNR (Kherson People's Republic. - Ed.) will be created on the territory of the Kherson region, there will be no referendum. This will be one single decree based on the appeal of the leadership of the Kherson region to the President of the Russian Federation, and there will be please include the region in the full-fledged region of the Russian Federation," he said.

Stremousov added that by the end of the year the region will completely switch to Russian legislation.

In addition, by the end of May, a bank for ruble turnover will start operating in the region, which in the future will be integrated into the Bank of Russia.