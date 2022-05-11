The authorities of the Kherson region will appeal to Vladimir Putin with a request to include the region into Russia, said Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional military-civilian administration.
"The city of Kherson is Russia, there would be no KhNR (Kherson People's Republic. - Ed.) will be created on the territory of the Kherson region, there will be no referendum. This will be one single decree based on the appeal of the leadership of the Kherson region to the President of the Russian Federation, and there will be please include the region in the full-fledged region of the Russian Federation," he said.
Stremousov added that by the end of the year the region will completely switch to Russian legislation.
In addition, by the end of May, a bank for ruble turnover will start operating in the region, which in the future will be integrated into the Bank of Russia.
"The bank already exists, there are formal questions. <...> I am not ready to say the name now, because there are several proposals. The bank will most likely be integrated from, possibly, the Donetsk People's Republic. But with the prospect of full work with the Central Bank of Russia. Technical negotiations are underway. The bank itself will not have any restrictions and will be fully integrated into the banking system of the Russian Federation," Stremousov concluded.
