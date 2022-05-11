Russian Duma Chief explains what US is achieving by starving Ukraine

The United States intends to arrange a “holodomor” in Ukraine. Washington was accused of this by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

The chairman of the lower house of parliament saw the roots of the coming famine in the US intention to return grain stored in Ukraine to world markets.

“Instead of real help, they take away the most necessary things (...). Ukrainians themselves need grain reserves to live until the new harvest. Washington does not believe in the victory of Kyiv. They are thinking about how to return the money as soon as possible, arranging a famine in Ukraine,” Volodin said.

The speaker of the State Duma noted that because of the United States, Ukrainians cannot return to peaceful life.