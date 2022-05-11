Expert says a 'turning point' in the Ukraine special operation is about to come

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation daily voices data that indicate that the course of the special operation in Ukraine will be changed. Political scientist Yevgeny Mikhailov commented on the situation.

“Every day there are hundreds of killed Ukrainian nationalists. People do not go to surrender, only when they are driven specifically into certain conditions, they surrender. There will be a turning point. It is already beginning in hostilities. I don’t know how long the active phase will last, but in any case it will be relatively short. Everything is going according to plan," Mikhailov said.

Enemy equipment coming from the West is systematically destroyed by the Russian army, multiple launch rocket systems are hit by high-precision strikes, warehouses, fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are liquidated, missiles and aircraft are shot down - "the enemy is bleeding", the polititologist concluded.