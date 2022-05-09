Russia can destroy NATO within 30 minutes – Dmitry Rogozin

In case of a nuclear war, Russia will be able to destroy NATO countries within 30 minutes, the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel. However, this is unacceptable, because an exchange of nuclear strikes will affect planet Earth.

Dmitry Rogozin believes that one needs to defeat the powerful enemy with the use of conventional weapons.

However, in order to achieve this, the whole country must be in full solidarity with the army, economy should be mobilized, whereas the military-industrial complex and related industrial sectors should be put on a military footing, quickly and immediately.

Meanwhile, YouTube has removed all videos featuring Dmitry Rogozin from Roscosmos Media channel.

In total, about two dozen videos with a total of about 5 million views have been removed from the channel,” the state corporation said.