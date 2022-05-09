EN RU FR PT
US First Lady Jill Biden pays secret visit to Ukraine

US First Lady Jill Biden paid a visit to the town of Uzhhorod in Ukraine, where she met with Ukrainian First Lady Elena Zelensky.

Jill Biden's visit to Ukraine was not announced for security reasons. It was kept as secret as possible, according to Ukrainian media. Jill Biden arrived to demonstrate support for Ukraine from high-ranking US officials.

Jill Biden and Elena Zelensky visited a school where refuges were accommodated.

The First Lady of the United States has already left the territory of Ukraine after her visit.

