EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Massive explosion ruins Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba

World

The explosion ripped through the legendary Hotel Saratoga in the centre of Havana. The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Rescuers are working on the scene. People may have been buried under the rubble of the hotel. 

The Cuban authorities have announced that the explosion killed at least four people. The authorities have excluded the version of a terrorist attack.

Hotel Saratoga is located in Old Havana, across the street from the Capitol. It was built in 1880 and renovated in 2005.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Ukraine names the "traitor" who showed Russians the tunnels of Azovstal

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko explained how the armed forces of the Russian Federation managed to enter the territory of Azovstal.

Ukraine names the "traitor" who showed Russians the tunnels of Azovstal
Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad
World
Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad
World
Polish President Duda says Ukraine will become part of Poland
Asia
Russia may bring Israel trouble in Syria easily
Michael Pravica Intellectualism is dying in the West Michael Pravica Alexander Shtorm Retired US General: NATO must attack the Russians Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko Russia may bring Israel trouble in Syria easily Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
About 100 Ukrainian soldiers captured as they escape from Azovstal
Russia
Putin apologises to Naftali Bennett for Lavrov's remarks
Belarus President Lukashenko surprised operation in Ukraine takes too much time
World
Belarus President Lukashenko surprised operation in Ukraine takes too much time
Last materials
Zelensky: Kiev to end talks with Moscow if Ukrainians at Azovstal killed
Intellectualism is dying in the West
Poland up in arms to invade Ukraine to fight for its historical lands
Retired US General: NATO must attack the Russians
Kremlin names a country that poses a threat to Ukrainian integrity
About 100 Ukrainian soldiers captured as they escape from Azovstal
McDonald's Bandera Burger causes commotion in Norway, Ukraine and Russia
Ukrainian ex-MP names the date of Kyiv's capitulation
Russia's not invited to the celebration of the end of World War II in France
Russia allows parallel imports of Apple, PlayStation and nuclear reactors
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy