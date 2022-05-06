Kremlin names a country that poses a threat to Ukrainian integrity

Poland has long been unfriendly, and in recent months has become hostile, the fact that it can be a threat to the territorial integrity of Ukraine is a fact, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, Polish President Anrzej Duda said that there would be no more borders between Poland and Ukraine, and that the people of the two countries would be able to live together, "building together their common happiness and common strength."

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko "did not rule out that Russia, Ukraine and Belarus would have to fight against Poland, which wants to take western Ukraine."