Ukrainian ex-MP names the date of Kyiv's capitulation

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva said that if the Ukrainian military does not receive supplies in the Donbass in the near future, then their surrender will be massive. According to him, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine already have nothing to fight with - cartridges are limited, and there is almost no fuel.

“Losses are becoming critical, which are trying to replenish the forces of territorial defense (actually civilian). The soldiers are demoralized and refuse to follow orders. A similar situation near Kharkov and Nikolaev,” Kiva wrote in his Telegram channel.

From the point of view of the ex-deputy, if it is possible to prevent the supply of fuel and ammunition for the forces of Ukraine from Europe, then by May 15 it will be possible to talk about “a turning point that will begin the countdown of the capitulation of the Ukrainian regime.”