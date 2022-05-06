Russia's not invited to the celebration of the end of World War II in France

The French authorities did not invite representatives of Russia to the celebration of the end of World War II, said Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexei Meshkov.

"On the eighth of May, France will traditionally hold celebrations dedicated to the victory in World War II. Always ambassadors and military attachés - first of the Soviet Union, then Russia, Belarus as countries that made a decisive contribution to the victory over fascism, were invited. This year there was no place for us on the podium, although the ambassadors of those countries that fought on the side of Nazi Germany will sit there," the diplomat said.

He urged to remember who really won this war.

Meshkov laid wreaths at the monument to Russian members of the Resistance movement at the Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris. The event is timed to the Victory Day.