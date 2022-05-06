EN RU FR PT
Ukrainian losses in Donbas have increased manifold over the past few days

Over the past few days, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been suffering heavy losses in the Donetsk, Slavic and Severodonetsk directions of the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

The militants are forced to retreat, losing their positions and. Those who fail to reach another line of defense have to make attempts to "dissolve" on the ground in small groups, writes Voennoye Obozrenie.

According to the publication, the enemy's losses are growing due to the increased intensity of the use of artillery and aviation by the Russian Armed Forces and the defenders of Donbass. Attacks on the forward defense lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were inflicted in the area of ​​Liman, Slavyansk, Lysichansk.

Earlier the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the destruction of more than 600 enemy troops by Russian artillery over the past night.

