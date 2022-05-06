EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

DPR officer: Ukrainian militants are trying to escape from Azovstal

World

The Russian side has repeatedly offered the radicals of the Azov* National Battalion to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender, but the militants continue to hide in the dungeons. A DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) officer with the call sign Sith told what is currently happening on the territory of Azovstal.

DPR officer: Ukrainian militants are trying to escape from Azovstal

The serviceman noted that Azov* fighters regularly make attempts to escape from the territory of the plant, but it is impossible to escape from the dense ring of allied forces.

The officer does not rule out that during the evacuation of civilians, nationalists will try to leave Azovstal. However, the radicals are quite easy to spot, because the body of the nationalists have the corresponding tattoos. In addition, people who regularly hold weapons in their hands have distinctive features on their palms and shoulders.

“Snipers are characterized by seals on the index finger, like corns. Shooters on the shoulder, as a rule, have persistent bruises. All this is clearly visible during an external examination of a person,” the DPR soldier notes in an interview with MK.

Sith believes that the militants are afraid of being captured by the Russian army, so they hole up in the dungeons of the plant, hoping that they will be saved by the Kyiv leadership.

*Ukrainian nationalist regiment, recognized as an extremist organization and banned on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Ukraine names the "traitor" who showed Russians the tunnels of Azovstal

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko explained how the armed forces of the Russian Federation managed to enter the territory of Azovstal.

Ukraine names the "traitor" who showed Russians the tunnels of Azovstal
Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad
World
Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad
World
Polish President Duda says Ukraine will become part of Poland
Asia
Russia may bring Israel trouble in Syria easily
Lyuba Lulko Russia may bring Israel trouble in Syria easily Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West Anton Kulikov Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov
World
Belarus President Lukashenko surprised operation in Ukraine takes too much time
Russia
Putin apologises to Naftali Bennett for Lavrov's remarks
Wounded Russian soldier crawled with grenade in his hands for 12 days in Ukraine
World
Wounded Russian soldier crawled with grenade in his hands for 12 days in Ukraine
Last materials
DPR officer: Ukrainian militants are trying to escape from Azovstal
Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will not use nuclear arms in Ukraine
Russia may bring Israel trouble in Syria easily
Putin apologises to Naftali Bennett for Lavrov's remarks
Polish President Duda says Ukraine will become part of Poland
Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad
Expert Moro about the Ukraine situation: "Looks like a world war"
Ukraine names the "traitor" who showed Russians the tunnels of Azovstal
Scholz names the condition for lifting sanctions against Russia
Anti-Russian sanctions described on 500 pages
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy