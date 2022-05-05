EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name AP ©

Expert Moro about the Ukraine situation: "Looks like a world war"

World

Xavier Moro, an expert on geopolitics of the Center for Political and Strategic Analysis (StratPol) and weapons, said that the supply of heavy weapons to Kyiv from Washington and NATO could lead to the direct participation of the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance in the conflict in Ukraine.

Expert Moro about the Ukraine situation: "Looks like a world war"

Moro recalled that the West not only supplies Kyiv with modern offensive weapons, but also trains the Ukrainian military.

"We are dangerously approaching the direct involvement of NATO troops in the conflict," Moro said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to him, the US military industry is starting to work at full capacity to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons.

"It's starting to look a lot like a world war," he said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on NATO to stop deliveries of military equipment to Kyiv, since such actions do not lead to a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

News
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons

The longer the special operation goes, the easier it will be for Russia to control Ukraine later. The fuel crisis will bring down life in Ukraine

Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia destroys US radar station and three warehouses in Ukraine
World
Gazprom reveals the way Poland getting Russian gas
World
Newsweek: NATO's crossing Putin's red lines wil have consequences
Lyuba Lulko Russia in no hurry with operation in Ukraine for obvious reasons Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West Anton Kulikov Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov
World
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
World
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West
Asia
The Arab world unwilling to board the sinking Titanic of the West
Last materials
Polish President Duda says Ukraine will become part of Poland
Blick: Putin orders 100 military to test nuclear weapon in Kaliningrad
Expert Moro about the Ukraine situation: "Looks like a world war"
Ukraine names the "traitor" who showed Russians the tunnels of Azovstal
Scholz names the condition for lifting sanctions against Russia
Anti-Russian sanctions described on 500 pages
NYT: US provided Kyiv with intelligence data which led to Russian soldiers' death
Belarus President Lukashenko surprised operation in Ukraine takes too much time
Wounded Russian soldier crawled with grenade in his hands for 12 days in Ukraine
Ukrainian army readies for counteroffensive in summer
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy