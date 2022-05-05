EN RU FR PT
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Scholz names the condition for lifting sanctions against Russia

World

Sanctions against Russia can only be lifted after agreement with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Stern magazine.

“We can and are going to lift our sanctions only in agreement with Ukraine. I think many in the Kremlin have not realized this yet. For Russia, this has devastating consequences,” he said.

The Chancellor added that only Ukraine can negotiate a peace deal with Russia and "no one else."

“It should not be that others make decisions for Ukraine or about Ukraine,” Scholz noted.

 

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
