Sanctions against Russia can only be lifted after agreement with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Stern magazine.
“We can and are going to lift our sanctions only in agreement with Ukraine. I think many in the Kremlin have not realized this yet. For Russia, this has devastating consequences,” he said.
The Chancellor added that only Ukraine can negotiate a peace deal with Russia and "no one else."
“It should not be that others make decisions for Ukraine or about Ukraine,” Scholz noted.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
The longer the special operation goes, the easier it will be for Russia to control Ukraine later. The fuel crisis will bring down life in Ukraine