Scholz names the condition for lifting sanctions against Russia

Sanctions against Russia can only be lifted after agreement with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Stern magazine.

“We can and are going to lift our sanctions only in agreement with Ukraine. I think many in the Kremlin have not realized this yet. For Russia, this has devastating consequences,” he said.

The Chancellor added that only Ukraine can negotiate a peace deal with Russia and "no one else."