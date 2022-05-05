Money.pl: Putin forces Poland to go back to using coal

Difficulties in the EU energy market may become the reason for easing Europe's climate plan the "Green Pact", according to which by 2050 European countries must abandon fossil energy sources in order to avoid environmental pollution.

Poland has been the hardest hit by the surge in energy prices. Vladimir Putin's policy is pushing the EU to resume the use of coal, writes the Polish Money.pl.

Moscow reduces the supply of gas or completely stops it in countries that refuse to pay for gas in rubles. According to the publication, coal in Poland itself will not be enough to meet all the needs of the country, so it will be possible to import raw materials from South America, Australia or the Czech Republic. At the same time, the country plans to completely abandon coal by 2049.