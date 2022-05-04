EN RU FR PT
Wargonzo explains what might be the target of saboteurs in Mariupol

The saboteurs, who three days ago tried to break into the NATO biological laboratory in Mariupol, probably had the task of taking out some kind of secret information. It is clear that this is an object of interest to Kyiv. Semyon Pegov, a journalist and author of the Wargonzo project, spoke about this in a special report.

Earlier Pegov told that he had discovered a chemical and biological laboratory in Mariupol. Ukrainian militants tried to destroy it on the first day of the Russian special operation.

A fighter of the National Militia of Donetsk People's Republic (NM DPR) said that at night a sabotage and reconnaissance group entered one of the houses located near the laboratory. The spies opened fire and tried to get into the laboratory.

Pegov showed shell casings found on the spot, which indicate that it was fired from NATO-style weapons.

Why the saboteurs tried to penetrate the laboratory, despite the fact that Mariupol had already been liberated, and the main enemy forces were concentrated either in Azovstal or leaked into Zaporozhye, it is not clear.

It is possible that they wanted to destroy some very important evidence left by Western curators or local NATO-affiliated laboratory staff, the journalist concluded.

