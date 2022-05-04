EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Von der Leyen: European Commission to impose an embargo on Russian oil

World

The European Commission (EC), as part of the upcoming sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, considers it necessary to ban the import of all Russian oil to the EU, said on Wednesday the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen: European Commission to impose an embargo on Russian oil

"Today we will propose a ban on all Russian oil in Europe. This will be a complete ban on the import of oil from the Russian Federation, delivered by sea and pipelines, crude and refined oil," she said, speaking at the European Parliament.

At the same time, she acknowledged that it would not be easy to take this step due to the serious dependence of a number of EU members on Russian oil, but the EU "must go for it."

According to her, the embargo on Russian oil should be introduced "neatly" in order to give the EU time to find alternative oil suppliers and minimize the impact of sanctions on oil markets. She noted that the refusal of oil and refined petroleum products from the Russian Federation should take six months and be completed by the end of 2022.

The New York Times reported, citing European diplomats familiar with the document on possible sanctions, that Hungary and Slovakia will allocate more time — until the end of 2023 — to the process of refusing to import Russian oil.

Hungary and Slovakia, two EU members with a huge dependence on Russian oil imports, will be given until December 2023 to impose a fuel ban.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform — For Life party Ilya Kiva predicted the accession of part of the country to Poland as a result of a referendum. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
World
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
World
All Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal 'blockaded reliably'
World
Stanislav Shushkevich, one of those people who destroyed USSR, dies
Lyuba Lulko Poland wants to snatch a piece of its pie from collapsing Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
World
CIA issues instructions in Russian on how to transmit information to US intelligence
Von der Leyen: European Commission to impose an embargo on Russian oil
World
Von der Leyen: European Commission to impose an embargo on Russian oil
Last materials
Chechen President Kadyrov wants to fight Azov* battalion commander
Von der Leyen: European Commission to impose an embargo on Russian oil
All Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal 'blockaded reliably'
CIA issues instructions in Russian on how to transmit information to US intelligence
Stanislav Shushkevich, one of those people who destroyed USSR, dies
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
In Mariupol a strong fire can be seen near Azovstal
The Bastion complex launched high-precision Onyx missiles
A massive sandstorm in Baghdad
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy