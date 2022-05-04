All Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal 'blockaded reliably'

All the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fighters of nationalist battalions in Mariupol have been "blockaded reliably" on the territory of the Azovstal steel works, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said, RIA Novosti reports.

The Russian military are trying to convince the blockaded fighters to lay down their arms and leave the territory of the steel works.

"Our repeated proposals to the nationalists to release civilians and lay down their arms in return for our guarantees of life and decent treatment in accordance with international law have been ignored," the defense minister said.

Sergei Shoygu has made a number of other statements at the meeting of the Defence Ministry. Here are some of the key remarks:

The Russian army, together with the forces of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, have been expanding control over the territories of these republics;

Russia sees any means of transport loaded with NATO weapons that arrives in Ukraine as a legitimate target for attack and destruction;

Life goes back to normal in the territories of Ukraine, including in Mariupol, the LPR and the DPR that have been liberated from nationalists.

Earlier, Shoygu said that Russian troops took full control of Mariupol. According to the minister, the military are trying to help the local population to establish a peaceful life.