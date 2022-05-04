EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

All Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal 'blockaded reliably'

World

All the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and fighters of nationalist battalions in Mariupol have been "blockaded reliably" on the territory of the Azovstal steel works, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said, RIA Novosti reports.

All Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal 'blockaded reliably'

The Russian military are trying to convince the blockaded fighters to lay down their arms and leave the territory of the steel works.

"Our repeated proposals to the nationalists to release civilians and lay down their arms in return for our guarantees of life and decent treatment in accordance with international law have been ignored," the defense minister said.

Sergei Shoygu has made a number of other statements at the meeting of the Defence Ministry. Here are some of the key remarks:

  • The Russian army, together with the forces of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, have been expanding control over the territories of these republics;
  • Russia sees any means of transport loaded with NATO weapons that arrives in Ukraine as a legitimate target for attack and destruction;
  • Life goes back to normal in the territories of Ukraine, including in Mariupol, the LPR and the DPR that have been liberated from nationalists.

Earlier, Shoygu said that Russian troops took full control of Mariupol. According to the minister, the military are trying to help the local population to establish a peaceful life.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform — For Life party Ilya Kiva predicted the accession of part of the country to Poland as a result of a referendum. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
World
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
World
Stanislav Shushkevich, one of those people who destroyed USSR, dies
World
CIA issues instructions in Russian on how to transmit information to US intelligence
Lyuba Lulko Poland wants to snatch a piece of its pie from collapsing Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
All Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal 'blockaded reliably'
World
All Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal 'blockaded reliably'
Last materials
CIA issues instructions in Russian on how to transmit information to US intelligence
Stanislav Shushkevich, one of those people who destroyed USSR, dies
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
In Mariupol a strong fire can be seen near Azovstal
The Bastion complex launched high-precision Onyx missiles
A massive sandstorm in Baghdad
Procession in memory of those burned alive on May 2, 2014 in Odessa
In Rome, the victims of Trade Union House in Odessa were commemorated
Pianist Valentina Lisitsa gives a concert in memory of those killed in Odessa
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy