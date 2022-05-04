EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

CIA issues instructions in Russian on how to transmit information to US intelligence

World

Employees of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) distributed instructions in Russian on establishing communication with US intelligence, reports The Washington Post.

CIA issues instructions in Russian on how to transmit information to US intelligence

The manual explains how to contact US intelligence online. Department specialists expect that when using the described methods, it will be more difficult for Russian special services to identify such contacts. Specifically, people are being asked to disclose their name, country of residence, and what access they have to "information of interest" for the CIA.

The CIA expects to “recruit spies and find out secrets,” including against the backdrop of the Russian special operation, the material says.

"Concerned Russians are trying to interact" with the CIA, a spokesman for the agency said, so officials want to "provide a secure way" to establish communications. The American side believes that it is safer to try to contact recruitment candidates online than through the US embassy in Russia, the former employee of the department said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform — For Life party Ilya Kiva predicted the accession of part of the country to Poland as a result of a referendum. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
World
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
World
Stanislav Shushkevich, one of those people who destroyed USSR, dies
World
CIA issues instructions in Russian on how to transmit information to US intelligence
Lyuba Lulko Poland wants to snatch a piece of its pie from collapsing Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
All Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal 'blockaded reliably'
World
All Ukrainian fighters at Azovstal 'blockaded reliably'
Last materials
CIA issues instructions in Russian on how to transmit information to US intelligence
Stanislav Shushkevich, one of those people who destroyed USSR, dies
Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal
Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine
In Mariupol a strong fire can be seen near Azovstal
The Bastion complex launched high-precision Onyx missiles
A massive sandstorm in Baghdad
Procession in memory of those burned alive on May 2, 2014 in Odessa
In Rome, the victims of Trade Union House in Odessa were commemorated
Pianist Valentina Lisitsa gives a concert in memory of those killed in Odessa
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy