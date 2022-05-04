Ukrainian militants took out the residents of Mariupol, hiding in bomb shelters at the Azovstal plant "for a picture" Tamara Sbanuk, a resident of Mariupol who left the plant, told RIA Novosti.
According to Sbanuk, people were taken out, and they stood for a long time. Then they went back to the bunker, as it was freezing.
"Everyone waited the whole day. The Ukrainian militants came and said to get together again in half an hour, 25 people. Mothers with children and old people with sticks... They got people up... They stood for a long time... We had already gone down to the bunker, because we were already cold... They said that the silence regime was over. As the eyewitnesses who descended said, they were filmed as if for a picture ... Maybe the picture was made in order to say that we were doing everything for the evacuation, but they violated it,” said a resident of Mariupol.
