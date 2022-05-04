Eyewitness explains why Ukrainian militants film people at Azovstal

Ukrainian militants took out the residents of Mariupol, hiding in bomb shelters at the Azovstal plant "for a picture" Tamara Sbanuk, a resident of Mariupol who left the plant, told RIA Novosti.

According to Sbanuk, people were taken out, and they stood for a long time. Then they went back to the bunker, as it was freezing.