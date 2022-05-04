Ukrainian ex-MP: Poland begins the first stage of annexing Western Ukraine

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform — For Life party Ilya Kiva predicted the accession of part of the country to Poland as a result of a referendum. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Kiva said that the formation of the western line of defense of Ukraine has now begun. According to him, weapons and ammunition supplied from Europe will remain in the western part of the country.