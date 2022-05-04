Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform — For Life party Ilya Kiva predicted the accession of part of the country to Poland as a result of a referendum. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.
Kiva said that the formation of the western line of defense of Ukraine has now begun. According to him, weapons and ammunition supplied from Europe will remain in the western part of the country.
"This is the first stage before secession and the creation of a "pro-Western Ukraine" with its capital in Lviv. With subsequent accession, through a referendum, to Poland," Kiva said.
The Americans understand that they need to join forces with Warsaw now or never. Otherwise, Russia may reach Ukraine's western regions and take control of the entire country