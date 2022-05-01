EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Belgians in oil barrels protest against rising fuel prices

World » Europe

Belgians were outraged at the exorbitant prices of gasoline and basic necessities: 

"We have nothing on us today except these barrels. This means that after paying for fuel for the car, heating the house and cooking, we have nothing left," said one of the protesters.

The rally against high prices was organized by the leftist Belgian Labor Party, which demands a price fixation on fuel and basic necessities. According to its leader Raoul Hedebu, the giant companies are in fact profiting from the situation of ordinary people, taking advantage of their position and unreasonably raising prices. He also believes that Ukraine had nothing to do with the rise in fuel prices, as they had risen even before the conflict began.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Footage of the release of hostages from Azovstal has appeared

Today more than 80 civilians were released from the territory of the plant. People had been living in basements for almost two months.

Footage of the release of hostages from Azovstal has appeared
Belgians in oil barrels protest against rising fuel prices
Europe
Belgians in oil barrels protest against rising fuel prices
Lyuba Lulko Poland wants to snatch a piece of its pie from collapsing Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Last materials
Belgians in oil barrels protest against rising fuel prices
Footage of the release of hostages from Azovstal has appeared
Combat operation of Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile
NATO Always Wanted to Surround Russia and China
Ukrainian Armed Forces Bombing a Cemetery in the Bryansk Region
Poland wants to snatch a piece of its pie from collapsing Ukraine
Explosion occurs at Russia's largest antibiotic factory
Interview with a British mercenary who fought in Ukraine
Musk wants to cut the salaries of Twitter employees
Ex-fighter of Aidar*: Ukrainian militants tortured and killed their own
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy