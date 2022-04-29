NATO Always Wanted to Surround Russia and China - Former Deputy Foreign Minister of New Zealand Mat Robson
Former New Zealand Deputy Foreign Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control Mat Robson thanked Russia for fighting back against NATO.
"People around the world have lost track of what Russia and China are. It's nonsense to say they are the world's major aggressors," says Mat Robson.
The people's militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with the support of the Russian military, continues to liberate the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol from the Military Formations of Ukraine.