Author`s name Petr Ermilin

NATO Always Wanted to Surround Russia and China

World

NATO Always Wanted to Surround Russia and China - Former Deputy Foreign Minister of New Zealand Mat Robson 

Former New Zealand Deputy Foreign Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control Mat Robson thanked Russia for fighting back against NATO.

"People around the world have lost track of what Russia and China are. It's nonsense to say they are the world's major aggressors," says Mat Robson.

