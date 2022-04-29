EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Brigade: commanders left us to die

World

Ukrainian elite paratroopers from the 79th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a video message in which they complained about their commanders.

Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Brigade: commanders left us to die

According to them, they were taken to the forest near the village of Yampol and left there to die, and now they are trying to present them as deserters because they survived.

“Our commanders took us into the forest to dig in, we had a couple of shovels for a lot of people ... We were smashed - we didn’t even have time to attach a bayonet,” one of the servicemen said.

He added that the fighters sat in positions for 5-6 days, and the commanders abandoned them. The paratroopers asked for help, called for artillery, but there was no help.

"We were beaten by aircraft - no air defense. They just left us food for powder," the military explained.

He noticed that they want to put the surviving fighters on trial, like deserters who left the battlefield.

“We took the fight, with machine guns against armor, and those who are alive now came out alive from the boiler. The remaining 70% of our guys are lying in the forest, dead,” said the fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the 95th and 79th brigades were defeated, even the officers were running away. And those who could survive understand that this is the end

“We can’t fight where the wounded are abandoned, officers run in cars, they don’t even want to pick up the wounded - this is a disgrace. Such people are not officers - they are jackals,” the Ukrainian military concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Ukrainian military leave strongholds of Azovstal in panic

The people's militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with the support of the Russian military, continues to liberate the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol from the Military Formations of Ukraine.

Ukrainian military leave strongholds of Azovstal in panic
Expert explains how Russia can stop weapon supplies to Ukraine
World
Expert explains how Russia can stop weapon supplies to Ukraine
World
Romania's military convoys travel towards Moldova-Ukraine border
World
Ukraine loses Kherson region once and for all
Lyuba Lulko Russia should urgently embargo oil and gas exports to EU to crush the West Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Europe
Russia should urgently embargo oil and gas exports to EU to crush the West
World
Ukrainian commander reports low qualification of British soldiers
Russia strikes defence factory in Kiev
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia strikes defence factory in Kiev
Last materials
Russia invites no foreign leaders for Victory Parade in Moscow
German AfD party claims Nord Stream 2 should be launched
Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Brigade: commanders left us to die
Russia fears cholera outbreak
Daily Express says which countries will attack first in case of WW3
Bryansk Governor: Ukraine fired at the border checkpoint in the region
Russia strikes defence factory in Kiev. The aftermath
22-year-old US mercenary, USMC veteran, killed in Ukraine
Soviet Victory Flag in Outer Space 
Russia should urgently embargo oil and gas exports to EU to crush the West
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy