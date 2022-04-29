Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th Brigade: commanders left us to die

Ukrainian elite paratroopers from the 79th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded a video message in which they complained about their commanders.

According to them, they were taken to the forest near the village of Yampol and left there to die, and now they are trying to present them as deserters because they survived.

“Our commanders took us into the forest to dig in, we had a couple of shovels for a lot of people ... We were smashed - we didn’t even have time to attach a bayonet,” one of the servicemen said.

He added that the fighters sat in positions for 5-6 days, and the commanders abandoned them. The paratroopers asked for help, called for artillery, but there was no help.

"We were beaten by aircraft - no air defense. They just left us food for powder," the military explained.

He noticed that they want to put the surviving fighters on trial, like deserters who left the battlefield.

“We took the fight, with machine guns against armor, and those who are alive now came out alive from the boiler. The remaining 70% of our guys are lying in the forest, dead,” said the fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the 95th and 79th brigades were defeated, even the officers were running away. And those who could survive understand that this is the end