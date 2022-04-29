Daily Express says which countries will attack first in case of WW3

In the event of an escalation of world tension, Germany, Great Britain and the United States may be the first to attack Russia, thereby unleashing a third world war.

The list of countries - potential initiators of a nuclear conflict - was named by military analyst and columnist Liam Doyley in a Daily Express material.

The expert clarified that the most likely opponents of Russia will be rival countries in the field of nuclear weapons, which are currently in service.

According to the open data, against Russia's 6,257 nuclear warheads, "which are enough to completely destroy life on Earth several times," the West has almost 4,000 missiles available (225 in the UK and 3,700 in the US).

The author noted that although Germany does not own a nuclear arsenal, US Air Force aircraft capable of carrying tactical and strategic nuclear charges can be deployed on its territory.