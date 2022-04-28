EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Ukrainian commander reports low qualification of British soldiers

World

The commander of the airborne assault platoon of the first separate battalion of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Starchuk, who laid down his arms and surrendered, noted that the military training of British soldiers "leaves much to be desired" even for the level of the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian commander reports low qualification of British soldiers

“They weren’t very well trained even for the Ukrainian army. I transferred Aslin to another unit, because he couldn't handle it physically. He ate a lot, he was in poor physical shape and was lazy. Piner, although he was 48 years old, worked normally,” RIA Novosti quotes a marine who spoke about one of his subordinates.

Earlier it was reported that the Marines and the National Guard (military unit 3057, recently included in the Azov National Regiment *) are leaving their strongholds, leaving weapons and ammunition in the fortified areas.

* Ukrainian nationalist battalion, whose activities are recognized as extremist and terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Ten Russia-unfriendly states accept Putin's rubles-for-gas requirements

Ten European countries that buy natural gas from Russia have already opened accounts with Russia's Gazprombank to pay for energy supplies in Russian rubles

Ten Russia-unfriendly states accept Putin's rubles-for-gas requirements
Russian 'O' troops capture air assault brigade in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian 'O' troops capture air assault brigade in Ukraine
Russia
Putin: If someone intervenes in Ukraine, Russia's strikes will be lightning fast
Russia
Russia concerned about Ukraine's plans to seize Transnistria
Lyuba Lulko Poland and Bulgaria kill themselves as they say 'No' to Gazprom Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Europe
Poland and Bulgaria kill themselves as they say 'No' to Gazprom
Business
Visa and Mastercard may return to Russia after losing tens of billions
The National Guard POWs: We got orders to shoot people
Conflicts
The National Guard POWs: We got orders to shoot people
Last materials
Ukrainian commander reports low qualification of British soldiers
Georgia and Moldova to be next hot spots - British Foreign Office
Former Canadian general could be among those hiding at Azovstal
Two US mercenaries suffer severe injuries in artillery shelling near Lisichansk
Expert explains how Russia can stop weapon supplies to Ukraine
Dozens of Polish regions left without gas due to anti-Russian sanctions
Russian intelligence: Poland plans to take control over a part of Ukraine
Ukrainian Armed Forces shell Donetsk market
Ukrainian military leave strongholds of Azovstal in panic
Moscow responds to Ukraine's statements about offensive against Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy