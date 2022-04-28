EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland Pavel Shefernaker said that several dozens of regions of the country did not receive gas due to Warsaw's restrictive measures against companies associated with Moscow. According to Shefernaker, the authorities are trying to restore the gas supplies.

Dozens of Polish regions left without gas due to anti-Russian sanctions

It is known that the Novatek Green Energy Corporation was on the Polish "black list". Because of the sanctions, it stopped providing liquefied petroleum gas.

"We have 2.5 thousand communes in Poland. There are problems in a few dozen," Schefernaker said.

As the authorities noted, to solve the problem, Poland plans to take away the property of NGE and give the devices to local firms.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki drew attention to Russia's resistance to Western sanctions pressure. For this reason, it is necessary to tighten restrictive measures.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
