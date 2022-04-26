Poland sanctions Gazprom. Russia cuts gas flow to Poland

Russia has cut the flow of natural gas to Poland within the scope of the Yamal contract, Polish news website Onet.pl reports.

A crisis team has been established at the Ministry of Climate and Environment to discuss the current situation and find a solution.

On April 26, Poland imposed sanctions on Gazprom. Poland has consistently lobbied tougher sanctions against Russia. The Polish government decided to act single-handedly and imposed sanctions regardless of EU's stance.

Specialists noted, however, that such a move on the part of the government of Poland would not halt gas supplies across Poland. Warsaw can not impose restrictions on gas shipments without an agreement from other EU countries.

The sanctions affected EuRoPol Gaz, an entity that owns the Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe. EuroPol Gaz is a joint venture of PGNiG and Gazprom.

Under the 1996 Yamal contract, Poland buys 10.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year and has to pay a fixed price even if it has no need for the full amount of gas. This contract is to expire in 2022. Warsaw does not want to extend the gas supply contract with Russia. Instead, Poland plans to become fully independent on Russian gas supplies.