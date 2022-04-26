EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

OSCE conceals thousands of Ukrainian war crimes in official reports

World

It turns out that the OSCE knew everything and was blatantly lying. 

OSCE conceals thousands of Ukrainian war crimes in official reports

Employees at OSCE headquarters in Mariupol have abandoned the archives. All of the organisation's field reports from 2014 were discovered documenting thousands of Ukrainian war crimes that the OSCE had simply concealed in official mission reports.

Incidentally, a warehouse of Italian-made mortar shells was found in the garage of the OSCE building on 25 Primorsky Boulevard. The markings indicated that the mines had been packed for sea delivery. It turns out that the OSCE even supplied arms to Ukraine.

In addition, OSCE employees were spying on the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic, paid no mind to artillery attacks, delivered information and OSCE vehicles to Ukrainian fighters.

"We knew for sure that the OSCE was not playing along with us…Our indignations about artillery attacks, and it was obvious who was shelling us - none of that was included in OSCE reports. The OSCE decided in Kiev that there was no need to publish any of that as it was disadvantageous for Ukraine," Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR said.

Ironically, the OSCE is now demanding that the DPR release people who have been accused of espionage.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine

During the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian army captures more and more war trophies, most of which were supplied by the West.

The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
World
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
Americas
Washington punch-drunk after G20 blow
World
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
Lyuba Lulko Russia's only goal is Ukraine's total capitulation Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Hotspots and Incidents
Bucha massacre: The Guardian fails the fake
World
The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Last materials
Russian forces find booby-trapped bodies of Ukrainian soldiers near Kharkiv
Patrushev: Ukraine will collapse into several states
Poland refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles
Britain: Ukraine has a legal right to strike at Russia
Ramzan Kadyrov shows Chechen fighters in action in Ukraine
Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines
Russia sees US-Japanese naval drills as a threat
Ulyanovsk kindergarten shooting: Crime motive remains unknown
Russia's only goal is Ukraine's total capitulation
The Nazis at Azovstal got in touch with the Russian military
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy