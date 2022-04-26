Poland will not pay for Russian gas in rubles. This was announced on Tuesday, April 26, by the Government Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Petr Naimsky.
“We will not pay,” he said to reporters.
According to Naimsky, Warsaw is ready for possible risks caused by the refusal to pay for Russian gas in rubles.
“We are in a position to refuse gas supplies at any time, if necessary, and making such a decision, and we are ready for the actions of the Russian side, which could stop supplies,” he concluded.
