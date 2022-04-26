EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines

World

Alarming information continues to come from Transnistria. On April 26, there were reports of explosions at a military airfield near Tiraspol and in the village of Mayak, Grigoriopol region, on the territory of a radio and television center.

Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines

According to the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the PMR, at 9 am, the two most powerful antennas that broadcast the radio of the Russian Federation went out of order. The area is cordoned off by the police, sappers are working on the spot. No employees or local residents were injured.

A military journalist, the author of the Wargonzo project, Semyon Pegov, said that a military airfield was also attacked with the help of drones at night. According to him, there were 4 or 5 explosions. The blow was delivered by NATO mines of 60-mm caliber.

"Transnistria also wants to be drawn into the escalation that is taking place in the southeast. In fact, they are trying to draw the republic into hostilities," the military commander said.

Earlier, the former Defense Minister of the DPR, Igor Strelkov, assessed the possibility of starting hostilities in Transnistria in late April-early May as high.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine

During the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian army captures more and more war trophies, most of which were supplied by the West.

The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
World
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
Americas
Washington punch-drunk after G20 blow
World
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
Lyuba Lulko Russia's only goal is Ukraine's total capitulation Lyuba Lulko Oleg Artyukov Russia loses interest in Japan's opinion on Kuril Islands Oleg Artyukov Angela Antonova Russia can not exist as USA's freaky copy Angela Antonova
Hotspots and Incidents
Bucha massacre: The Guardian fails the fake
World
The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Last materials
Britain: Ukraine has a legal right to strike at Russia
Ramzan Kadyrov shows Chechen fighters in action in Ukraine
Wargonzo: airfield in Transnistria was hit by NATO mines
Russia sees US-Japanese naval drills as a threat
Ulyanovsk kindergarten shooting: Crime motive remains unknown
Russia's only goal is Ukraine's total capitulation
The Nazis at Azovstal got in touch with the Russian military
Compact: Ramstein summit negotiations can lead to the WW3
Transnistria explosions: Attackers target radio towers
Man shoots two children and adult at kindergarten in Ulyanovsk region
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy