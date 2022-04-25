At least three explosions took place in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.
According to the publication, the explosion damaged the facade of the building. The special services of the republic also found an unknown object near the building.
It is believed that the building was attacked from a grenade launcher. No one was hurt.
The Guardian publishes the first results of the forensic examination of the bodies found in Irpen and Bucha. In spite of propaganda in general — "It is Russia's fault", some surprising things appear!