EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Bin Laden's plans after September 11 attacks revealed

World

After the terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda (banned on the territory of the Russian Federation) in New York on September 11, 2001, extremist leader Osama bin Laden was planning a series of attacks on the USA using private planes. He also planned to target US railways in his attacks.

Bin Laden's plans after September 11 attacks revealed

According to disclosures, Bin Laden did not expect the US to go to war in Afghanistan after the September, 11 attacks. He had hoped that the attack on the World Trade Centre in New York would force Americans to take to the streets and demand that their government pulls out the troops from the Middle East, CBS News reports with reference to Navy SEALs declassified documents. 

However, instead of withdrawing the troops, the US launched a war in Afghanistan and a full-scale hunt for Bin Laden. In response, the al-Qaeda leader, while on the run, demanded that his subordinates stage a series of terrorist attacks on US soil. In particular, he planned to blow up 12 kilometres of railway tracks and hijack private planes.

However, Bin Laden did not take into account the capabilities of the American national security system, which had significantly increased its vigilance after September, 11.

On 3 September, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating the declassification of selected investigative materials related to the attacks of September, 11 2001.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Russia
Western audiences learn the truth about Bucha from the Western media

The Guardian publishes the first results of the forensic examination of the bodies found in Irpen and Bucha. In spite of propaganda in general — "It is Russia's fault", some surprising things appear!

Western audiences learn the truth about Bucha from the Western media
Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation
Russia
Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter crews in action
Russia
Footage of destruction of AFU ammunition and weapons depots
Andrey Mihayloff Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members Andrey Mihayloff Usam Ozdemirov Western blitzkrieg failed. Is Russia ready for protracted economic war? Usam Ozdemirov Alexander Shtorm Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia Alexander Shtorm
World
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
World
The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
World
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
Last materials
Soviet-era serial killers used to be exemplary society members
Guardian: The British complain about rising rent due to sanctions against Russia
Bin Laden's plans after September 11 attacks revealed
The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million
One warhead of Sarmat missile enough to whip off all of Britain
Bryansk oil refinery in Russia was attacked by combat UAVs
China launches YJ-21 missile as US Navy holds exercises
FSB prevents assassination of Russian journalists
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Military correspondents: Ukraine attacks Bryansk
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy