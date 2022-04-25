EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million

World

The Dutch Forum voor Democratie party is interested in the origins of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's fortune, estimated at $850 million, according to a Twitter post published on Monday.

"Zelensky has a huge fortune: according to various estimates, it is about 850 million [dollars]," the report says. "And he did not receive most of it until he became president." "So how did he get this money? And more importantly, where does it go?" the party asks.

Earlier, the Forum voor Democratie refused to listen to Zelensky's speech before the Dutch parliament, saying that this was a violation of democratic traditions.

The Forum for Democracy party was founded in 2016 and is led by Thierry Bode. The political force has five seats in the House of Representatives and one seat in the Senate.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Russia
Western audiences learn the truth about Bucha from the Western media

The Guardian publishes the first results of the forensic examination of the bodies found in Irpen and Bucha. In spite of propaganda in general — "It is Russia's fault", some surprising things appear!

Western audiences learn the truth about Bucha from the Western media
Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation
Hotspots and Incidents
Footage of a battle during a special Russian military operation
Russia
Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter crews in action
Russia
Footage of destruction of AFU ammunition and weapons depots
Andrey Mihayloff What will the world be like after Russia's operation in Ukraine? Andrey Mihayloff Usam Ozdemirov Western blitzkrieg failed. Is Russia ready for protracted economic war? Usam Ozdemirov Alexander Shtorm Cumhuriyet: US sacrifices Ukraine to destroy Russia Alexander Shtorm
World
Ukraine may strike Moscow and Crimea any moment
World
The Russian army takes new "trophies" in Ukraine
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
World
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
Last materials
Bin Laden's plans after September 11 attacks revealed
The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million
One warhead of Sarmat missile enough to whip off all of Britain
Bryansk oil refinery in Russia was attacked by combat UAVs
China launches YJ-21 missile as US Navy holds exercises
FSB prevents assassination of Russian journalists
Russian military hardware with 'O' symbol spotted in Ukraine
Military correspondents: Ukraine attacks Bryansk
Russia launches serial production of S-500 Prometheus missile system
Expert says what Ukraine can possible hide at 'Azovstal'
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy