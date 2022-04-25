The Dutch party is interested in the origins of Zelensky's $850 million

The Dutch Forum voor Democratie party is interested in the origins of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's fortune, estimated at $850 million, according to a Twitter post published on Monday.

"Zelensky has a huge fortune: according to various estimates, it is about 850 million [dollars]," the report says. "And he did not receive most of it until he became president." "So how did he get this money? And more importantly, where does it go?" the party asks.

Earlier, the Forum voor Democratie refused to listen to Zelensky's speech before the Dutch parliament, saying that this was a violation of democratic traditions.

The Forum for Democracy party was founded in 2016 and is led by Thierry Bode. The political force has five seats in the House of Representatives and one seat in the Senate.