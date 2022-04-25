China's Navy launches new YJ-21 hypersonic missiles in response to USN exercises.
According to analysts, the Chinese Navy's YJ-21 hypersonic anti-ship missiles are designed to defeat US aircraft carriers in the Pacific Ocean. The missile was launched from China's largest and most advanced Type 055 destroyer, equipped with anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine systems.
The Type 055 destroyer, equipped with its YJ-21 missiles, will be capable of repelling USN ships should hostilities erupt against Taiwan.
Chinese media noted that in the waters of the Pacific Ocean and the seas adjacent to China, a destroyer equipped with YJ-21 missiles would be able to counter USA hegemony.
Beijing launched the missile immediately after the USA and Japan staged military exercises near the Korean peninsula.
