Blinken: Washington will help Kyiv end the conflict with Russia on favorable terms

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington would help Kyiv negotiate with Moscow on favorable terms for Ukraine as soon as possible.

"We want to do everything we can to help Ukrainians end this conflict on the best possible terms," ​​NBC quoted the Secretary of State as saying.

According to him, the US is currently doing everything to "strengthen the battlefield."

Blinken added that together with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, they discussed issues of economic assistance and the security of Ukraine with Kyiv.

Earlier Blinken and Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a working visit to Kyiv.